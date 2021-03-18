Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.34 and last traded at $3.36. Approximately 698,979 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 7,168,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

A number of brokerages have commented on CATB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $78.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.19.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). Analysts forecast that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATB. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CATB)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

