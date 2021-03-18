Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s share price was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.59 and last traded at $24.59. Approximately 474,745 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 463,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.25.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RYTM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.
The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day moving average is $27.68.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 168.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM)
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.
