Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s share price was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.59 and last traded at $24.59. Approximately 474,745 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 463,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RYTM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day moving average is $27.68.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 168.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.