PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Down 5.2%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) shares dropped 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $237.80 and last traded at $238.41. Approximately 9,304,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 10,139,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $251.47.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

The stock has a market capitalization of $279.22 billion, a PE ratio of 91.79, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $262.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.64.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at $45,820,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

