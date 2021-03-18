Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Shares Down 6.7%

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)’s stock price traded down 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.46 and last traded at $8.56. 530,466 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 748,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $527.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 111.54% and a negative net margin of 743.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Young sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $48,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,011.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 735,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 2,189,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after buying an additional 781,250 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,953,000.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

