Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Trading Down 7%

Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) were down 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.56. Approximately 1,071,182 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,271,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51. The firm has a market cap of $819.09 million, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.88.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 321.31% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chimerix news, insider David Jakeman sold 3,211 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $27,646.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,360.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Chimerix by 546.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chimerix in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

