ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Trading Down 7.4%

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) shares were down 7.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.87 and last traded at $3.89. Approximately 2,242,122 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 3,058,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZIOP shares. Raymond James set a $5.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23. The stock has a market cap of $835.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.28.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ZIOPHARM Oncology news, CEO Laurence James Neil Cooper sold 105,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $286,428.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,799,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill Buck sold 27,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $87,029.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,727 shares of company stock valued at $570,626. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIOP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,560,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,268 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 17.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,436,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,139 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 789,846 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 153.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,250,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 757,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the third quarter valued at $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

