Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Million

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2021


Brokerages predict that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) will report $2.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.90 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year sales of $26.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.90 million to $37.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $80.83 million, with estimates ranging from $62.86 million to $97.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14).

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Evofem Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.72. 1,337,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,450,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.07. Evofem Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

Earnings History and Estimates for Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM)

