Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $85.84 Million

Analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) will post sales of $85.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Perion Network’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $86.00 million and the lowest is $85.37 million. Perion Network posted sales of $66.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year sales of $375.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $374.00 million to $377.82 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $407.50 million, with estimates ranging from $398.98 million to $412.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Perion Network.

PERI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $535,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 102,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 12,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PERI stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,938. The company has a market cap of $617.12 million, a PE ratio of 69.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $28.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average is $11.81.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

