Marlin (POND) Price Tops $0.17

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $78.87 million and $29.16 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marlin token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Marlin has traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.66 or 0.00452642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00061376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $78.31 or 0.00134952 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00057407 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.72 or 0.00640582 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00075637 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 458,345,924 tokens. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol

Marlin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

