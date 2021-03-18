Santiago Subotovsky Sells 7,700 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $2,659,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,864,965.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ZM stock traded down $20.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $316.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,329,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,770,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $383.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.76.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.