Insider Selling: Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Director Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Director Martin Lamb sold 55,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $1,476,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AQUA stock traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $25.95. 858,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,512. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.92. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $31.63.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $322.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Evoqua Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,134,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,899,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,264.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,385,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after buying an additional 1,283,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 329.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 237,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after buying an additional 181,761 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

