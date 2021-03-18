VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Stock Price Down 6.5%

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s share price traded down 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.15. 2,216,421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 4,131,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. VistaGen Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $308.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. Research analysts predict that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTGN. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $14,550,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $14,550,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $8,703,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,734,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

