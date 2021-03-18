Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) were down 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.55. Approximately 543,477 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 461,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

Several analysts recently commented on WTTR shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Select Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.78.

The company has a market cap of $569.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.79.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $133.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.51 million. Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTTR. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,540,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Select Energy Services by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,057,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,738,000 after purchasing an additional 482,940 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Select Energy Services by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,472,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 260,883 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

