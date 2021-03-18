Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) will report earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Alerus Financial posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $61.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.31 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alerus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALRS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alerus Financial by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 43,248 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $713,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after purchasing an additional 35,852 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALRS traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.15. 74,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,237. The stock has a market cap of $567.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.37. Alerus Financial has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $33.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.41%.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

