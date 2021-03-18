Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of RIDE traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,265,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,605,028. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.24. Lordstown Motors has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lordstown Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

In related news, VP Darren Post sold 10,000 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $272,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Julio C. Rodriguez sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $251,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,080 shares in the company, valued at $920,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 349,820 shares of company stock worth $8,848,815 over the last quarter.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.