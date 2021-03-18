Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of RIDE traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,265,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,605,028. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.24. Lordstown Motors has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lordstown Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.
About Lordstown Motors
Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.
