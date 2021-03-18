Analysts Anticipate Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) will post $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.81. Atlantic Union Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 755.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $177.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.80 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AUB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.08. 340,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,937. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.97. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $41.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other news, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.06 per share, for a total transaction of $96,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,058.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $227,070 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,503,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,704,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,905,000 after acquiring an additional 389,059 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 710,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after purchasing an additional 350,421 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,342,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,232,000 after purchasing an additional 292,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 459,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,128,000 after purchasing an additional 191,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

