Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives $9.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASUR. Zacks Investment Research raised Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 42.9% during the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 14.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 10,851.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 494,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 490,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 16.6% in the third quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 578,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 82,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.81. 224,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,498. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.70. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Asure Software had a net margin of 46.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. Research analysts predict that Asure Software will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

