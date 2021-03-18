Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.19 Million

Equities analysts expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) to report sales of $2.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.08 million. Altimmune posted sales of $2.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full-year sales of $117.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.20 million to $191.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $384.77 million, with estimates ranging from $314.20 million to $525.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.67. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 659.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALT shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Altimmune in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Altimmune stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.27. 1,259,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,606. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.52. The company has a market capitalization of $641.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.51. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10.

In other news, Director Philip Hodges sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,465,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 992,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after buying an additional 495,943 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,208,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Altimmune by 278.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 153,447 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the 4th quarter worth $1,823,000. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

