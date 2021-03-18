Omni (OMNI) Price Hits $6.69 on Exchanges

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 18th. Omni has a market cap of $3.77 million and approximately $824,284.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.69 or 0.00011564 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Omni has traded 28% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $200.76 or 0.00346875 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003569 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,177 coins and its circulating supply is 562,861 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

