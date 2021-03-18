Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)’s stock price dropped 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $145.26 and last traded at $145.49. Approximately 2,060,441 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 2,265,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.82.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 64.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291 over the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

