Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 278,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $488,599,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 100,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $175,990,000 after acquiring an additional 25,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,083.46, for a total value of $145,842.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,754.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,347 shares of company stock worth $14,442,531 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $22.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,068.85. 24,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,959. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,047.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,765.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,152.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

