Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,588 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.89. 280,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,275,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average of $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

