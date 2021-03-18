Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) will report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BioCardia’s earnings. BioCardia reported earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCardia will report full year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.59). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BioCardia.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioCardia stock. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000. CM Management LLC owned about 1.85% of BioCardia at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCDA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.35. 142,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BioCardia has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $8.60.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

