STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.80 Million

Analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will announce sales of $131.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $131.35 million and the highest is $132.50 million. STAG Industrial reported sales of $118.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year sales of $548.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $547.64 million to $550.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $617.67 million, with estimates ranging from $615.24 million to $621.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.63 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on STAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.78.

In other news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAG stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.19. 1,205,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,674. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.36. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 78.80%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

