Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Axon Enterprise (AXON)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AXON) in the last few weeks:

3/2/2021 – Axon Enterprise was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Axon Enterprise, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of conducted electrical weapons for the law enforcement, federal, military, corrections, private security and personal defense markets. Its operating segment consists of TASER Weapons and Axon segments. TASER Weapons segment involves in the sale of conducted electrical weapons, accessories and other products and services. Axon segment focuses on devices, wearables, applications, cloud and mobile products. Axon Enterprise Inc., formerly known as TASER International Inc., is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. “

2/26/2021 – Axon Enterprise had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Axon Enterprise is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Axon Enterprise had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

2/12/2021 – Axon Enterprise was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $179.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $129.00.

2/1/2021 – Axon Enterprise is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

Axon Enterprise stock traded down $8.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $139.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,539. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.02. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $212.37. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.64. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $3,474,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 36,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,493,386.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $3,072,622.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,999,574.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 80,601 shares of company stock valued at $12,206,707 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

