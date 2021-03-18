MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Shares Down 5.5%

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) shares dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.63. Approximately 526,880 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 999,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on MediciNova in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Get MediciNova alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.73.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, analysts anticipate that MediciNova, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MediciNova by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 71,618 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNOV)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.