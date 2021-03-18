Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Trading Down 5.7%

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.09 and last traded at $38.14. Approximately 888,555 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,194,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.43.

TENB has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.95 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.21.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.59 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $340,894.29. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,067.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $660,404.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 415,467 shares of company stock valued at $20,062,407. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tenable by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

