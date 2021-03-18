Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) dropped 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 1,100,453 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,987,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.66.
Pulmatrix Company Profile (NASDAQ:PULM)
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, a narrow spectrum kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
Featured Article: Rule of 72
Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.