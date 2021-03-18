Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) dropped 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 1,100,453 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,987,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,572,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 578,573 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pulmatrix by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pulmatrix by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 20,698 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Pulmatrix during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pulmatrix by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 779,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 231,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Company Profile (NASDAQ:PULM)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, a narrow spectrum kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

