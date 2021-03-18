WhiteCoin Trading 16.4% Lower This Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.79 or 0.00003082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and $965,227.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00017962 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00011314 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006549 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006209 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000114 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 912,272,650 coins and its circulating supply is 712,272,669 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

