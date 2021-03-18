Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Issues Earnings Results

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.40, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Codiak BioSciences stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $17.58. 68,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,984. Codiak BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59.

Get Codiak BioSciences alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDAK. Zacks Investment Research raised Codiak BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Codiak BioSciences from $19.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

In related news, Director Briggs Morrison purchased 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $99,981.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,981. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc is harnessing exosomesÂnatural intercellular messengersÂto pioneer a new class of biologic medicines, exosome therapeutics. It develops the engEx Platform, versatile exosome engineering and manufacturing platform, to expand upon the innate properties of exosomes to design novel exosome therapeutics.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.