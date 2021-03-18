Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.61), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ KC traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,222,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,420. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $74.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.50 and its 200-day moving average is $46.21.

KC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

Earnings History for Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

