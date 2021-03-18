Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.61), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ KC traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,222,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,420. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $74.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.50 and its 200-day moving average is $46.21.

KC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

