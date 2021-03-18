Analysts Anticipate Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Allegheny Technologies reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 240%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allegheny Technologies.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $658.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Benchmark upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allegheny Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 8,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $167,459.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 206,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,722.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,433 shares of company stock worth $729,459. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,864,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,496,000 after buying an additional 2,876,167 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,705,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 6,792.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,409,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,635,000 after buying an additional 1,388,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,429,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,781,000 after buying an additional 1,031,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 906,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after buying an additional 512,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATI traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.46. 1,200,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,812. Allegheny Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $22.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.55.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegheny Technologies (ATI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.