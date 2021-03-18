ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Shares Down 5.4%

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)’s stock price fell 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.54 and last traded at $7.58. 671,689 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,485,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORBC. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of ORBCOMM from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ORBCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

The firm has a market cap of $599.46 million, a P/E ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.11.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%. Analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 15,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $114,228.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $38,195.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,275.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,231 shares of company stock worth $827,513. Insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ORBCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ORBCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ORBCOMM by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 15,033 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

