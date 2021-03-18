Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) fell 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.40 and last traded at $23.56. 1,005,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 919,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 14.29 and a quick ratio of 14.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.38.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

