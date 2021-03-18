Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Down 5.1%

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) shares dropped 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.90 and last traded at $28.95. Approximately 17,487,268 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 21,145,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.

NCLH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.90.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. The company had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,171,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,465,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,883,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 393.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,065,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

