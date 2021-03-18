NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Fundsmith LLP

Fundsmith LLP reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,733,544 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 18,854 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 3.6% of Fundsmith LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fundsmith LLP owned 0.49% of NIKE worth $1,094,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.78. 186,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,477,433. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.75, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.75 and its 200-day moving average is $132.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,548,550 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.29.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

