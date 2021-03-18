Scala Hits Market Capitalization of $4.66 Million (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, Scala has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One Scala coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Scala has a market cap of $4.66 million and $9,087.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $264.04 or 0.00453919 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00061754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.04 or 0.00130717 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00058028 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.82 or 0.00654684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00076109 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 13,654,359,152 coins and its circulating supply is 9,854,359,152 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.)”

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

