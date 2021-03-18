Zacks: Brokerages Expect Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $947.94 Million

Brokerages expect Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) to report $947.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meritor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $961.18 million and the lowest is $934.70 million. Meritor posted sales of $871.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritor will report full-year sales of $3.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $889.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Meritor’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE MTOR traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $31.84. 377,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,112. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.93. Meritor has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $33.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77.

In other news, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $3,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,354,308.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Meritor by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Meritor during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Meritor by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Meritor by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Meritor by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

