Brokerages Set Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) PT at $62.25

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONTO. TheStreet upgraded Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 41,767 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,481,795.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 446,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,522,830.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 145,334 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $8,837,760.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 284,741 shares in the company, valued at $17,315,100.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 197,101 shares of company stock worth $11,825,956. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO traded down $6.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.33. 567,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,713. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $20.44 and a 52-week high of $67.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -324.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

