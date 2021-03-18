Fundsmith LLP Has $1.75 Billion Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fundsmith LLP reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,418,874 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,689 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 5.8% of Fundsmith LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fundsmith LLP owned approximately 0.23% of Facebook worth $1,753,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

NASDAQ FB traded down $1.99 on Thursday, reaching $282.02. The company had a trading volume of 319,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,385,113. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.64.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 45,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.72, for a total transaction of $12,479,121.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,373,699 shares of company stock valued at $365,586,300 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

