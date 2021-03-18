Allstate Corp Raises Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,682,000 after purchasing an additional 106,305 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 108,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,588 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,725.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.09.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $221.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,104. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.55 and a 200 day moving average of $230.66. The stock has a market cap of $98.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

