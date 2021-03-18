Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of DFFN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.07. 5,142,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,214,289. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. The company has a market cap of $104.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.63. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.85.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.