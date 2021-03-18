Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) Shares Up 5.1%

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT)’s share price shot up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.12 and last traded at $3.95. 965,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,236,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83.

Get Lixte Biotechnology alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology stock. Santa Monica Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 166,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. Lixte Biotechnology comprises approximately 0.4% of Santa Monica Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Santa Monica Partners LP owned approximately 1.35% of Lixte Biotechnology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Lixte Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lixte Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.