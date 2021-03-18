Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Shares Up 6.6%

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME)’s share price shot up 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.54. 1,038,246 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,563,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Atlantic American from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68. The stock has a market cap of $92.68 million, a P/E ratio of 103.60 and a beta of 0.26.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlantic American stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of Atlantic American at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAME)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.