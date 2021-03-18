Short Interest in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Increases By 28.0%

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the February 11th total of 2,360,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 596,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $105,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,399.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $125,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,702.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,759,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,220,000 after buying an additional 69,090 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,352,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,063,000 after buying an additional 215,837 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,024,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,228,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 769,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after buying an additional 75,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at $30,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

ENR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist lifted their price target on Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Energizer from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

Shares of NYSE ENR traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.50. The company had a trading volume of 549,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,159. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.47. Energizer has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $53.19.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $846.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.09 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

