Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.48

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 72434 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCGLY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.57.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

