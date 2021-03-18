Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Trading 14.6% Higher

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL)’s share price traded up 14.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.76 and last traded at $4.23. 2,283,625 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 623% from the average session volume of 315,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $76.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.37). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $115.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 30,804 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 105,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and general aviation and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.