Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.18

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.18 and last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 2500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCBFF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Investec lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.82.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

