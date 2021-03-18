Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.48

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.48 and last traded at $30.82, with a volume of 56542 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.78.

A number of analysts recently commented on PGC shares. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $46.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 539.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 11.5% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 57,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the third quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 47,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

