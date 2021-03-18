Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Short Interest Update

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 16,920,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the February 11th total of 21,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 446,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,175.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Coty by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 45,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Coty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,277,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,087,000 after acquiring an additional 54,605 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter worth $23,065,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Coty by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 147,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Coty by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 52,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coty stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.52. 9,396,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,845,264. Coty has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.25.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.56.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

